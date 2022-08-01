New measures improve paddy seeds distribution, Parliament told

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of several new measures has made the distribution of legal paddy seeds to farmers more organised and systematic as well as addressed delays, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the measures included appointing 13 legal paddy seed wholesalers and 12 producer companies.

“Retailer licences and permits were given to agents, individuals and companies registered with the government and under the jurisdiction of existing producers/wholesalers to distribute legal paddy seeds.

“The ministry has also introduced a new method to improve the existing system of legal paddy seed distribution, whereby only 30 per cent is handled by the Area Farmers’ Organisations and the remaining 70 per cent by other wholesalers appointed throughout the country,” he said.

The minister was replying to Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) who had sought the rationale and assurance of the ministry that the involvement of government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and other agencies would not affect the existing breeders, wholesalers, and transportation after a delay in the distribution of subsidised paddy seeds by the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) to farmers.

NAFAS was appointed in January 2021 to be the sole producer and distributor of legal paddy seeds.-Bernama