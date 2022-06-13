New policies to address EV ecosystem in Malaysia: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has to implement new policies to address various issues surrounding electric vehicles (EV) for the sector to flourish in the country, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix).

He said with EV becoming more prevalent throughout the world, it was inevitable for EV to become the mainstream development in Malaysia.

“We are currently in need of an ecosystem that will support the use of EV as the speed of building such infrastructure is slow,” he said in a posting on his Facebook today.

The accompanying Facebook posting showed that Wee received a courtesy call from Alpha ESS Co Ltd chief executive officer and co-founder Alfred Wang, where both of them exchanged views on EV development. Alpha ESS is a global energy storage solution and service provider.

Also present were Alpha ESS vice president and co-founder Zoe Zhang and its general manager for Malaysia Arthur Liu.

Wee said with the emphasis on various transportation sectors to go green, it is time for Malaysia to conduct in-depth studies on the implementation plans of introducing more charging stations in public places including shopping malls and highways, and on the disposal of old batteries. -Bernama