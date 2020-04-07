New procedures to keep zoo animals safe

PETALING JAYA: Zookeepers will now be required to have their temperature taken when they report for duty.

The new measure, effective today, has been taken by Zoo Negara Malaysia to prevent its primates from being infected by the Covid-19 virus.

The requirement is in response to reports that a Malayan Tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo had tested positive for Covid-19. It is believed the tiger had contracted the virus from a caretaker who had not shown any symptoms.

Dr Mat Naim Ramli, director of the Zoology, Veterinary Hospital and Giant Panda Conservation Centre told theSun the zookeepers will be in two “split teams”, with each working only four hours at a stretch. “This is to minimise contact with the animals.”

“In light of the case in New York, we have to be more aware and alert. Therefore, we also require zookeepers to undergo tests to ensure they are healthy and able to work.”

Mat Naim said anyone with cough, flu or mild fever will not be allowed to be on duty.

“The zoo will ensure the safety of workers first, in order to protect its animals from the virus.”

He said workers will be required to undergo further medical examinations from today.

Meanwhile, Mat Naim said appeals for donations for the zoo has been met with very encouraging response.

In the past three days, we have received a lot of donations in cash and food for the animals.

“We need to ensure that we have enough food for the animals until the MCO is lifted.”

However, he said the zoo’s problems would not end even after the MCO is lifted.

“The question is what happens next. It will take time to regain stability to enable us to continue operating the zoo.

“We need a continuous flow of donations from the public,” he added.

Earlier, zoology officer Wan Noor Hayati Wan Ab Aziz said that apart from donations, the zoo used to depend on ticket sales, venue rentals and sponsorships to underwrite the costs of its operations.

Those who wish to donate raw materials can contact the zoo via email at veterinar@zoonegaramalaysia.my or may also donate cash to Malaysian Zoological Society at 5144 2210 3830 (Maybank Berhad).