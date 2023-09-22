$!New Range Rover Velar Launched In Malaysia – From RM638k

Part of the L560 Range Rover Velar series

JAGUAR Land Rover Malaysia unveiled the new Range Rover Velar. It impresses with its design, advanced technology, and driving experience. This SUV, a part of the L560 Range Rover Velar series, symbolises modern luxury and sophistication. The Range Rover Velar embodies a reductive design philosophy, achieving a blend of elegance and presence. Notable features include a fresh design for the radiator grille, headlamps, and taillamps, providing a bold and contemporary look. The SUV showcases super-slim Pixel LED Headlights with signature daytime running lights and 3D LED taillights for a sophisticated aesthetic. Additionally, two new exterior colours, Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey, have been introduced.

Apart from this, two new design wheels available in 22″ in Style 1075 offer a ten-spoke gloss dark grey with contrast diamond-turned finish on the H Spec and L Spec variants or in gloss black, while 20″ in Style 1089 presents ten-spoke gloss black on the M Spec. The cabin offers seamless integration of technology and craftsmanship, featuring the next-gen Pivi Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. This system provides effortless control over various vehicle functions and offers wireless smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates, and dedicated wireless device charging space for enhanced convenience and connectivity. The Velar offers a serene travel experience with Active Road Noise Cancellation technology. This system calculates an audio signal played through MeridianTM speakers, reducing cabin noise for a quieter ride and improved driving experience.

The Range Rover Velar’s cabin is designed for relaxation and wellbeing, equipped with the Cabin Air Purification Plus system for superior air quality. The interior lighting can be customized with 30 colours to set the desired ambiance. Adaptive Dynamics, standard in certain models, adjusts suspension stiffness for better ride comfort and handling. The vehicle boasts advanced chassis and suspensions, including Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics, and Configurable Dynamics, enhancing on-road performance and agility.