New road connecting Lenggong-Sungai Siput to be completed by 2025

IPOH: The phase 1 of the new road from Kampung Beng to Kampung Raja Intan Suraya, connecting Lenggong district with Sungai Siput is expected to be completed by Sept 15, 2025.

The Perak Public Works Department (PWD) said in a statement that the 4.15 kilometre (km) road should have been completed by Dec 8, 2022 but the appointed contractor failed to implement the project as planned and was terminated by Sept 27, 2021 with work progress at 43.3 per cent.

The department said a new contractor had been appointed and the physical construction of the raod began on Sept 20.

“The project involves construction costs of RM50.5 million and will connect five village areas, Kampung Beng; Kampung Beng Dalam; Kampung Durian Lubuk; Kampung Durau and Kampung Batu Reng,” the department said, while for phase 2, the design of the road started on Nov 11, 2021 with the physical road completion expected by Nov 10, 2025 with a cost of RM146 million for a 9.31 km stretch.

The road project was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan and the entire length of the road was set to be 13.46 km at planning stage, with implementation divided into two phases, 4.15 km and 9.31 km.

The road is expected to be a catalyst for the development of the fisheries sector and recreational industries around Tasik Chenderoh, especially for Kampung Beng villagers, who will have direct access to Sungai Siput.

The suggested road alignment was chosen to avoid direct impact to fisheries and the Tasik Chenderoh hydroelectric power plant, both of which serve as the main source of income for residents in the area. -Bernama