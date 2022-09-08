New route to be built in Malacca to link M’sia and Indonesia

MALACCA: A new route to link Malaysia and Indonesia, via Telok Gong, in Masjid Tanah, here, and Dumai, in Sumatra, involving a distance of about 120 kilometres (km) will be developed with the cooperation of the private sector.

Malacca Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the proposed development, which would involve the construction of a tunnel or bridge, would take 20 years and when completed would have a major impact on the economic development of both countries.

“The proposal on the project has been submitted by the private sector and both countries have in principle agreed to a detailed study on the matter.

“On the part of the state government, we have brought all government agencies to visit the area where the proposed new route will be built yesterday,“ he told reporters after an interview on the “Apa Khabar YB” programme with Melakafm here today.

Ab Rauf said the project, to be built using the concept ‘One Belt One Road’, would be a new icon for both Malaysia and Indonesia.

The project would also involve the construction of various infrastructures, including traffic dispersal areas and the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex, he added.

Apart from that, he said, a new industrial area that would house various industrial activities would be developed in stages in Masjid Tanah in an area covering about 2,023 hectares.

Development of the area would be carried out by the Malacca Corporation and is expected to also contribute to the opening of a new town in Masjid Tanah, he added.-Bernama