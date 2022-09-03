New Sri Aman II Hospital equipped with 108 beds

KUCHING: The new Sri Aman II Hospital which started operating this month is equipped with 108 beds, according to Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He said the hospital also offers seven specialist services, namely general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopedics, radiology, and anaesthesiology.

“Psychiatric specialist services will continue to be maintained at the (old) Sri Aman Hospital.

“Sri Aman Hospital II will provide comprehensive health benefits and facilities to the people of Sri Aman Division and the surrounding areas,” he said in a statement here today.-Bernama