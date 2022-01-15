New study confirms higher risks in unvaccinated pregnant women

ANKARA: Research recently published in Nature Medicine magazine revealed that unvaccinated pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalised for the coronavirus.

“Covid-19 in pregnancy is associated with increased risk of the pregnancy specific complications pre-eclampsia, preterm birth and stillbirth,“ reported Anadolu citing the monthly research magazine.

“SARS-CoV-2 infection and Covid-19 vaccination rates in pregnant women in Scotland,“ that analysed data from an 11-month observation of 87,000 pregnant women in Scotland from Dec 2020 to Oct 2021.

Noting that pregnant women do not seem to be more susceptible to the virus than non-pregnant women, researchers found that pregnant women are still at “higher risk of severe Covid-19 disease.”

They also found that “pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection are more likely to be admitted to critical care, receive invasive ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and die.”

From December 2020 and October 2021, a total of 2,364 babies were born to mothers with Covid-19 during pregnancy.

“Of these, 2,353 were live births, of which 241 were preterm births,“ it added.

While the percentage of premature births in the general population was 8 per cent, that rate was 17 per cent in babies born within 28 days of their mothers being infected with the virus.-Bernama