New virus strains, low testing and vaccination registration rate hampering progress: Experts

PETALING JAYA: Shortcomings such as low testing and vaccination rates have been cited as reasons for an expected surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the next few weeks.

The situation is further exacerbated by the entry of new and more virulent strains of the virus, said health experts.

Last Saturday, Health Ministry

Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned that the number of new cases per day could rise to 5,000 by mid-May and 6,000 to 7,000 by the end of the month.

Noor Hisham said with more infectious strains entering the country, more young people are falling ill.

University of Nottingham Malaysia virologist Dr Sandy Loh said the experience of other countries showed that a surge in infection was inevitable when the population has not been adequately vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, only 3.3% of the Malaysian population has received at least one dose of the vaccination. Only 2.1% have been fully vaccinated. This is a factor that is contributing to the high rate of transmission,” she added.

Loh said the situation has been further aggravated by the relaxation of social distancing measures, limited testing for Covid-19 and the frequency of mass gatherings.

In an announcement on Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the whole country would be put under its third movement control order (MCO 3.0) from today.

This entails tightening of standard operating procedures (SOP), banning of mass gatherings and house visits during Aidilfitri celebrations.

However, exceptions have been allowed for Aidilfitri prayers at mosques. A congregation of up to 50 people is allowed, depending on the capacity of each mosque.

Loh said people aged 40 and below have yet to be vaccinated, and that could account for the rising rate of infection in that age group and the appearance of severe symptoms among those who have tested positive for the virus.

“It is not surprising the infection rate among the younger people is rising given the fact that they are also the ones who are less likely to stay at home. They are the ones who go out to work and get daily essentials for the household.”

Dr Victor Hoe Chee Wai Abdullah, who heads the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at Universiti Malaya, said the drastic increase in infections can be attributed to the new variants which are more easily transmitted.

“These variants have been imported from elsewhere, hence we must strengthen border controls and quarantine entering the country.”

He said there is a need to ensure the people understand the seriousness of the situation, given that the virus is constantly mutating and new variants are also more transmissible.

“A stricter MCO is not necessarily the answer. After the MCO, people will return to their normal ways. Greater awareness is needed.”