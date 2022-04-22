New visiting policies at MOH hospitals from April 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will allow patients in wards at its healthcare facilities to be accompanied by their caregivers and to receive visitors from this Saturday (April 23).

In a statement today, MOH however, said the caregiver and visitor policy in MOH hospitals during the transition to endemic phase, would be implemented based on certain criteria and subject to the capacity and capability of the respective hospitals and wards.

It said visitors and caregivers must be 12 years old and above, have completed the Covid-19 vaccination and do not belong to a high-risk group for Covid-19 infection.

“For caregivers of certain categories of patients who are required to undergo RTK Antigen tests, they must do so within 24 hours before arriving at the hospital. The date and time of the test together with a picture of the results must be included as proof,” according to the MOH.

They are also required to fill up the Covid-19 declaration form as well as comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as prescribed.

The MOH said for caregivers or visitors of non-Covid-19 patients, including those who accompany pregnant mothers during labour, they must undergo Covid-19 screening and test negative for the virus.

“Visits from family members of non-Covid-19 patients in the wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or in critical condition (end of life) are allowed but are limited to two visitors at a time. Visitors are also encouraged to undergo Covid-19 test prior to the visit.

“Only one caregiver is allowed to accompany non-Covid patients at the outpatient and emergency departments. The caregivers are also encouraged to undergo self-testing before visiting the healthcare facilities,” the statement said.

For Covid-19 patients, the presence of a caregiver is only allowed for patients who require special care and children patients only.

For that purpose, the caregiver are required to undergo a self-test and test negative for Covid-19 and must repeat the test if they develop any symptom and before returning home.

“No visitors are allowed for Covid-19 patients, except for end-of-life patients. Only two visitors are allowed at one time and they are ecouraged to take RTK-Ag tests before visiting,” read the statement.

MOH also informed that in certain situations where the risk of Covid-19 transmission is high, the hospital can make adjustments to the existing policies to ensure the health and safety of all parties.-Bernama