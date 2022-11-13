New voter guide: 5 essential qualities of a good candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Come Nov 19, Malaysians will be casting their ballots in the 15th general election (GE15), but do new voters know how to choose the best person for the job in Parliament and the State Legislatures?

We have over 21 million registered voters, with those aged 18 to 40 making up 58 per cent, while at the same time 18- to 20-year-olds constitute 16 per cent of the 6.9 million new voters.

In order to help them decide, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) senior political science lecturer, Dr Jamaie Jamil, says there are five qualities one should look for in a good candidate starting with uprightness and not being embroiled in controversy or scandal.

“A candidate with integrity is important because once they are chosen to lead they must command respect from party members, voters and even their opponents,” he said, while adding that the person should set a good example for others.

The second attribute is having good ideas & planning to benefit new voters.

“New voters don’t seem to feel beholden to veteran leaders or those in power. They care more about how the winning candidate will support the development of young people,” said Dr Jamaie.

Thirdly, he said, don’t vote for someone who only makes an appearance at election time, but “pick a candidate who checks up on the constituency, is by your side through good and bad times, floods and disasters, whether you supported them or not”.

Fourthly, the candidate must be able to articulate an understandable mission and vision, interact with people with ease, and be a good listener and problem solver.

“This will help voters feel confident that their prospective representative will be able to highlight their problems and complaints to the authorities for a solution,” said Dr Jamaie.

Lastly, vote for someone who is educated and knowledgeable, “with at least a degree, while a PhD holder would be a bonus”.

But above all, he said, old and new voters must choose wisely.-Bernama