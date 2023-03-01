New Year’s Eve Op: 146 vehicles seized, 2,016 summonses issued in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police seized 146 vehicles for various offences during the ‘Op Ambang Tahun Baru 2023’ which was conducted from Dec 30 to Jan 1.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said they also issued 2,016 summonses for various offences after inspecting 5,340 vehicles during the operation.

“The operation involved 1,294 personnel and was focused on preventing crimes like street thuggery to ensure that the New Year was not marred by criminal activities or illegal racing.

“Apart from the summonses issued, 146 vehicles were seized and seven people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, using false registration numbers and drug offences,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Road Transport Department and the Department of Environment.

Mohd Shuhaily said they also increased patrols and inspections in popular public places and 61 entertainment centres, where 6,427 individuals were screened, including subjected to urine tests.

“Of that number, a total of 71 people were arrested for various offences under the Firearms Act 1971, Poisons Act, Dangerous Drugs Act, Societies Act and Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he said.

He said police would continue conducting operations to crack down on street thugs and mat rempit (illegal street racers).-Bernama