New Zealand reports third monkeypox case

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Ministry of Health reported the third case of Monkeypox in the country on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The person, who recently returned from overseas, is currently isolated in the South Island. There is no evidence of community transmission from this case, said the health ministry.

A test has returned a positive result and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research is currently validating that result. This process is expected to be completed on Wednesday, said the ministry.

Public health staff has assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low, it added.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, with these two regions having reported some 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, showed WHO data.-Bernama