Newborn baby boy found abandoned in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in front of a double-storey terrace house at Taman Saujana, Kajang, near here yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said police received a report on the discovery from the house owner who came across the baby, believed to be 14 days old, at 11.39 pm on Nov 17.

“The complaint found the baby wearing only cloth diapers. There were no notes found with the baby. The complainant then took the baby home before lodging a report at Kajang police station,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said the baby with its umbilical cord attached, was sent to the Kajang Hospital for initial treatment and confirmed to be in healthy condition without any injuries.

The baby is still receiving treatment at the Children’s Ward for observation before being handed over to the Social and Welfare Department.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Those with any information regarding the case can contact investigating officer Inspector Mu'az Mazlan at 017-978 8804 or any nearest police station to assist with the investigation.-Bernama