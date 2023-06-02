Newborn boy found in Kuala Ibai Rakyat condo

KUALA TERENGGANU: A baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached was found at Kondo Rakyat Kuala Ibai near here, yesterday afternoon.

The baby was found by a resident, Ahmad Fauzi Sulaiman, 28, under a wooden chair behind the kitchen of his house at 6.05 pm.

“The baby was only wearing a disposable diaper,“ he said.

“Alhamdulilah the baby seems to be healthy with no injuries,“ he said.

He added that his father-in-law then called the police who arrived at the scene at about 7.30 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din urged the public with information on the baby to contact the nearest police station. -Bernama