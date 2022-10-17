Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo

MANCHESTER: Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo (pix) were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.

Showing a passion and solidity sometimes lacking from their hosts, Eddie Howe's Newcastle had the best chance of the game with an extraordinary double header from Joelinton in the first half that came first off the crossbar then off the post.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson also had a penalty shout denied.

Feted before the game for reaching 700 club goals in his career, Ronaldo twice had the ball in the back of the net. But he was offside for the first, while the second was disallowed when he cheekily nicked the ball off Newcastle to stroke it home after claiming a free kick had been taken.

Ronaldo has only scored twice this season for Manchester United, with some pundits already declaring the twilight of his brilliant career.

SUBDUED STRIKERS

The result left Manchester United fifth on 16 points, with Newcastle sixth on 15 points with one more game played.

Antony was again Manchester United's brightest spark, with one close-range shot stopped by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope's shins. Despite seeing plenty of the ball, however, he was unable to wriggle past Newcastle's dogged defence or find the perfect cross for his fellow strikers.

Marcus Rashford, on as a substitute for Ronaldo, set up Fred with a late chance but the midfielder pulled his shot just wide. Rashford then missed a header in the final minute as Manchester United pressed for what would have been an undeserved winner.

Roared on non-stop by their travelling army, Newcastle had the best of the first half, frequently finding promising positions after sloppy passing by their opponents.

But without injured striker Alexander Isak, the visitors failed to apply the finishing touch their efforts deserved.

In the second half, Newcastle were forced more onto the backfoot, but in truth had little trouble holding out against the hosts.

Erik ten Hag's subdued strike force will again come under a harsh spotlight after an unimpressive mid-week Europa League performance when they missed countless chances and left it late for a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia.-Reuters