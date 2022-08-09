Newly crowned Miss Thailand an inspiration for many

LAST Saturday, a 23-year-old woman who was once called “Miss Garbage” because her parents were garbage collectors was crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2022.

Although Anna Sueangam-iam(pix) came in sixth with just 3.2% of public votes on the Miss Thailand website, she won the hearts of judges with her reply when asked what she would do to empower people around the world who feel hopeless.

She responded, “You are not the only ones facing despair. I used to be in despair too. We learn from our troubles to adapt and survive. I would call on all of you to have confidence in yourselves and rise to fight again. If I can, so can you.”

Anna grew up in poverty and was bullied by classmates who would call her Miss Garbage.

She could only play with toys her parents found in the trash while they worked for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

She said she did not have the chance to play like other children because her parents normally left home at 3am to work and returned home at 7pm to sleep.

The only time she had a chance to venture out of home was to take a ride on a garbage truck with her father.

She had also grown up living off alms because her late great grandmother had been a Buddhist nun and fed her from the food she received from devotees while taking care of her in place of her hardworking parents, who managed to put her through school.

Through hard work and determination, she was able to study at Bangkok’s Kasetsart University where she earned a bachelor’s degree with honours in hotel and tourism management.

Since 2018, Anna has participated in modelling and beauty contests.

She is now a well-known model, actress, media face, social media star and has won several beauty pageants, with an estimated net worth of around US$1.5 million (RM6.69 million).

Anna may win the global Miss Universe title for 2022 in December if she can win over the judges by speaking English eloquently with a convincing reply.

She already has a head start, as the Miss Garbage label will be a boon for her and not a bane.

Everyone loves a rags to riches story, more so for a girl that went through hardships during her childhood, blossomed into a fine young lady and succeeded in both her studies and career on her own accord.

Representing her country would add another feather in her cap.

In fully developed countries, all workers holding full-time jobs in government or private sectors are paid adequately and lead comfortable lives.

Those in manual labour are not looked down by others as they do not necessarily lose out on attitude, skills, knowledge and intellect.

In Asia, especially Malaysia, many people wish they were born, or married, into royalty and do not have to work, enjoying all the accorded privileges, cocooned in the comfort of a palatial home and travelling out in style.

This is a common aspiration of those who have been spoiled.

Regardless of whether children are from rich or poor families, they could be spoiled by their parents or guardians, and made worse by various authorities that unconditionally grant them special rights, entitlements and handouts without giving them the chance to grow a backbone.

Anna disclosed that her life was also guided by the religious teachings of her great grandmother.

If she had not gone through a tough but caring childhood, Anna would not have been the person she now is and may not have won the Miss Thailand Universe 2022 title.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur