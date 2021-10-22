News of HKL surgeon who died of Covid-19 vaccination on Sept 3 is false

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) has issued a denial over a viral message regarding a HKL surgeon named Dr Shafawati who died on Sept 3 after being vaccinated.

HKL explained that there was no such surgeon named Dr Shafawati attached to the hospital nor did the person die as alleged.

The public is therefore reminded to not simply believe rumours that have gone viral that could cause concern and distress but instead to always refer to verified sources to obtain the latest information.

The announcement regarding the fake news was issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Quick Response Team at 9 pm yesterday.-Bernama