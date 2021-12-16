News report on PPR housing units was out of context

KUALA LUMPUR: A news article published by a local newspaper yesterday regarding the rental of the People's Housing Project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur, was reported out of context from the written information provided by the Ministry of Federal Territories (KWP) to the media agency.

KWP in a statement today said the choice of the headline and the use of incorrect terms in the news report had resulted in confusion among the public.

According to the statement, KWP did not make such a statement and there was no face-to-face interview between the Federal Territories Minister and the journalist or editor of the media agency.

The statistical figures used in the report were based on written information given to the agency’s journalist but the term ‘orang kaya’ (the wealthy) was not used in the written information provided.

“Although the news report was to inform the people about the efforts made by KWP and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the headline and news report were the views and interpretation of the journalist or editor (of the media agency),“ read the statement

According to the statement, housing units would be seized if the existing tenant violates certain terms such as not living in the unit for more than 14 days, renting or relinquishing ownership of the unit or part of it to others as well as vandalising, littering and obstructing corridors, stairs or any place provided for common use.

“Enforcement action is taken from time to time to ensure that the PPR and PA housing units are only for those eligible,“ it said.-Bernama