$!Next chapter of dynamic growth starts with leadership change at airasia Super App

KUALA LUMPUR: airasia Super App, the region’s leading travel & mobility super app has announced the appointment of Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil (Mo) whose experience in building Capital A’s vast payment infrastructure will help drive future growth for its digital portfolio. He is to succeed Amanda Woo, who will step down as the Chief Executive Officer of airasia Super App, effective 1 April.

This follows the recent leadership transition announcement at airasia Digital, which include the subsidiaries, airasia Super App and BigPay. Colin Currie, who takes on dual roles as airasia Digital’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Commercial of Capital A will lead the effort to forge a closer collaboration between airasia Super App and BigPay to create a better user experience in travel and payment for the users within the Capital A ecosystem.

Colin Currie, commented in his capacity as CEO of airasia Digital, “We would like to thank Amanda for her dedication and contributions in bringing the airasia Super App to where it is today. Since 2012, she has contributed significantly to business growth across Asean and in the past two years, expanded the super app across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines growing the monthly active users to 12mil by end of 2022 and elevating the online travel agent (OTA) status of airasia Super App.

Amanda leaves the CEO role with a very effective team, led by Mo. We are confident that he brings a broad set of skills with a proven track record of driving strategic change and growth in fintech, product management and partnership engagements across the region. Mo’s goal will be to transform airasia Super App from a predominantly AirAsia-based app to Asia-wide travel app competing with the likes of Traveloka and Grab. airasia Super App, like its brand, will focus on providing low-cost, value, travel options for the 700 million people in Asean and for people around the world coming into Asean with innovative pricing and deals.”

Mo Hafidz joined AirAsia in June 2019 and is currently the Chief Fintech Officer for the airasia Super App. Upon commencement of his role as the Acting CEO of airasia Super App on 1 April, he will continue to drive the platform’s fintech vision that will further help to boost the Super App’s choices for its users and bring more revenue to the business.

With nearly 30 years in the payments industry, Mo has assisted in shaping regulatory policies in several regional markets and has been a strong advocate for payments innovation and security in the Asia Pacific Region. Starting his career with Citi, he held appointments in payment solutions, operations, and card businesses. He moved on to VISA as their Asia Pacific Head of e-commerce and later joined MasterCard to lead their Asia Pacific Payments Acceptance initiatives before joining AirAsia. Mo holds a Bachelor of Business in Economics and Finance, as well as a Masters of Finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia.

Mohamad Hafidz (Mo), upcoming Acting CEO of airasia Super App said, “I would like to thank the management for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead airasia Super App, as well as my predecessor Amanda Woo, who has grown the Super App exponentially within a short period of two years. My immediate priority will be to continue the vision for airasia Super App and fintech through closer collaboration with Capital A's other lines of business, including BigPay. I also look forward to growing and developing airasia Super App as a one-stop shop for travel, driving conversion for hotels and flights, including non-AirAsia flights. I am excited to be working with my fellow Allstars, focusing on the company’s strategic direction, strengthening partnerships, and building new relationships.”

The airasia Super App is the one-stop travel, e-commerce and fintech platform business of Capital A offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the Super App as well as the airasia.com website. Powered by data and technology, the airasia Super App leverages its digital ecosystem of 51 million users and 40 million downloads to generate a personalised and seamless consumer experience. Users can also engage in real-time conversations, join like-minded communities, play games and much more. From travel needs to everyday lifestyle essentials, there is always something for everyone on the airasia Super App.

