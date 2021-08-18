Next PM must introduce reforms, says G25

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation augurs well for the country as it demonstrates respect for the Constitution which requires that the prime minister must have majority support in parliament in order to continue in office.

Saying this, G25 pointed out that the next prime minister cannot afford to avoid introducing reforms as the public will be disappointed again.

“We hope that as the competing political parties propose their candidates to get parliamentary support for the post of prime minister, they will not only choose the right person to lead our multi-racial country but also, a leader who shows a strong commitment to the reforms that have now become more urgent than before,” it said in a statement today.

“The reforms were promised to the rakyat when the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in the May 2018 General Elections. Tan Sri Mahiaddin (Muhyiddin) had also proposed to introduce reforms if he was given support in parliament to remain as prime minister. The next prime minister cannot afford to avoid introducing reforms as the public will be disappointed once again.

“The people are now politically more matured to know that with strong institutions to ensure good governance and clean administration, Malaysia can progress better to become a high income, fully developed country.”

G25 called upon the next prime minister and his ministers to make the historic change towards the institutional reforms for a better democracy.

“G25 had the opportunity to present its proposals to the Institutional Reforms Committee under the Council of Eminent Persons set up by the Pakatan Harapan government in 2018,” it said.

“Since then, there has been no progress made on reforming the institutions of government to make them free and independent of the executive, so that they can be effective in providing the checks and balance on the prime minister, the Cabinet ministers and the implementing agencies against fraud, corruption, cronyism, nepotism and other forms of abuse of power.

“All these bad practices give Malaysia a bad image across the world. The scandals like 1MDB, secret foreign transfers for political donations, party bribing and hopping and back door change of government must not happen again.”

The reform proposals that have been made by G25 and other civil society groups are wide ranging. They include parliament, the judiciary, Attorney General’s Chambers, political funding, police, civil service and the media.

“All these institutions must be free and independent of the prime minister and his Cabinet. In addition, there were also proposals regarding the administration of Islam to ensure it does not undermine the fundamental provisions under the Constitution,” it added.