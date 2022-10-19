‘Next PM Zahid’ strategy won’t work: Observers

PETALING JAYA: Political observers are reportedly not convinced with Opposition’s narrative that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) will be the prime minister and whether it will significantly impact voters’ sentiments.

However, they said the narrative will only likely influence Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters and fence-sitters from urban constituencies.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Vibes that there have been discreet hints in recent months that Umno might name Zahid as prime minister ahead of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“After all, Zahid is warmly welcomed by Umno grassroots, and these grassroots are in tune with the ground sentiments, especially in the rural areas,” he told the portal.

Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia academician Rabi’ah Aminudin said Opposition’s strategy is not too dissimilar from 2018, when then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak – who was accused of allegations of corruption involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd – became the target of the Opposition.

She said the current situation is slightly different in that the political attacks against Zahid were not as focused and concentrated as they were against Najib.