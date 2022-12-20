Nga cheers up landslide SAR chief in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming today visited Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis, who was admitted to Hospital Selayang after falling ill while leading the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Batang Kali landslide victims.

In a post on his Facebook, Nga said Norazam’s condition was improving.

“During the meeting I also conveyed the love of all staff of the Local Government Development Ministry who are praying for his well-being and recovery.

“Since day one of the search and rescue, Datuk Norazam has handled the operations and media efficiently and steadily. His dedication and service is much appreciated. I am confident that the spirit, determination and leadership shown by him will be an inspiration to young JBPM personnel,” he said.

Yesterday, Norazam was rushed to Hospital Selayang after he was overcome by fatigue and suffered a minor stroke.

Nga said he also conveyed to Norazam the appreciation expressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday to all rescue agencies.

“The SAR operation is continuing to locate nine missing victims. I truly hope all rescue personnel will always look after their own safety and life while carrying out their duties.

“I urge all Malaysians to continue praying for the success of this mission and the safety of all rescue personnel involved in the operation, which has become more complicated and challenging due to uncertain weather. May we remain strong and patient in facing this challenge,” he said.

Sixty-one people survived the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya on Friday while 24 have been confirmed killed and nine are still missing.-Bernama