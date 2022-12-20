Nga Kor Ming sworn in as Kepayang state assemblyman

IPOH: Kepayang state assemblyman Nga Kor Ming (pix) took his oath of office at the Second Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Perak state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before state assembly speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid and was followed by the opening of the State Legislative Assembly sitting by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, was not present when 58 assemblymen took their oath of office yesterday because he had to attend the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting was scheduled to take place from yesterday until Dec 29. The sitting was adjourned until tomorrow.

On Nov 21, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad was sworn in as the new Menteri Besar of Perak before announcing the portfolios of all 10 state executive council members.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) had agreed to form a unity government in Perak, after no single party or coalition obtained a simple majority in the Perak state election, with Perikatan Nasional (PN) winning 26 seats, PH (24) and BN (nine) in the 59-member State Assembly.-Bernama