NGO raising awareness on use of child restraint seats

KUALA LUMPUR: From minor injuries to life-threatening ones, the consequences of road crashes on children can be devastating for their families.

With Hari Raya around the corner, it is important to ensure children under 12 years are strapped in child restraint seats (CRS) while travelling in vehicles.

However, an NGO called Safe Kids, which was established in 2011 at Universiti Putra Malaysia, said many parents and guardians seem to be oblivious to this, despite road safety laws having such a requirement.

On April 12, together with the Aga Khan University in Pakistan, Safe Kids conducted a webinar titled “Child Restraint Seat: A Law Less Understood” to show how dangerous it is to not use a CRS.

Safe Kids executive director Prof Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani said: “Our organisation has a mission to enhance children’s lives by preventing injuries.

“Our initiative is crucial because children are vulnerable on the roads and it’s vital for the public, especially parents, guardians and all motorists to realise the importance of having them use a CRS.”

Kulanthayan said PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) anticipates about two million vehicles would use the highway network during peak days over the Hari Raya holidays, which is a 20% rise in traffic compared with normal days.

“Every year, countless children become victims of road crashes that can lead to devastating consequences, especially during festive seasons.

“Each passenger in a car who is below 12 years old needs to use a CRS as road crashes are a serious concern that affects children and adults.

“Safe Kids recorded 545,630 road crashes and 6,076 fatalities last year.

“Motorcyclists, drivers and passengers were involved in a significant number of these road crashes.”

Kulanthayan added that in Malaysia, the CRS regulation has been gazetted by the Road Transport Department under the Road Transport Act 1978 – Motor Vehicles (Safety Seat-belts) (Amendment) Rules 2019.

On Jan 1, 2020, the law was implemented for private vehicles.

According to the rules, only CRS that comply with UN Regulations standards (R44 or R129) are legal in Malaysia as they are considered the safest standards, with improved head and neck protection.

“Correctly installed CRS can reduce deaths among infants by 70%, children aged between one and four by 54% and injuries among children aged between four and seven by 59%.

“It’s also crucial that children should be seated at the back to avoid injuries caused by the inflation of the front airbags in case of a road crash.”

He urged the public to take the matter seriously and reach out to friends and family members and inform them of the safety measure.

“Make sure all passengers wear seat belts and use a CRS. Let’s popularise the new normal of giving out safety products and encouraging a culture of using them to save lives,” he told theSun.