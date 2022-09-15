NGOs, individuals urged to buy Malaysian products for donation to flood victims

SHAH ALAM: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals who will be involved in the flood disaster missions have been urged to prioritise the purchase of local products as donations for the victims.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said that such a move would indirectly help entrepreneurs, especially from micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS), to boost their businesses.

“We know that Malaysians are generous people. Whenever a disaster occurs, many will come forward to assist.

“I just hope that when it comes to donating goods, choose local brands because we have various types such as clothes, food, electrical goods and others,” he told reporters after Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) 2022 launch here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNEP) is aiming for a 2.5 per cent increase in sales for local brands through the KBBM this year, compared with the RM3.2 billion recorded in a similar campaign last year.

He added that the forecast is in line with the current rapid economic recovery and with the continued promotion of KBBM, the demand for local goods in the market will increase.-Bernama