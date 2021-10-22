NGOs set up Malaysia Humanitarian Centre in Kabul

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian non profit organisations - Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia and Muslim Volunteer Malaysia (MVM) - have set up the Malaysia Humanitarian Centre (MHC) in Kabul, Afghanistan in their efforts to assist the people in the war-torn country.

MHC, which began its operation on Oct 20, functions as an information centre and would coordinate humanitarian assistance by GPM and MVM or any other Malaysian NGOs to ensure humanitarian aid reached to those who deserved throughout the 34 provinces in Afghanistan, GPM Chief Operation Officer in Kabul, Syahrir Azfar Saleh(pix) said.

He said there were five components of MHC to provide vocational and language development programme for women, healthcare services centre for women and children, mobile clinic, hostel for Malaysian volunteers, and an administration office for planning and strategic development and coordinating the humanitarian assistance effort.

“The five essential components of MHC calls for collective effort from other organisations that could offer their expertise in the related fields.

“We hope that this MHC will give the best services to the people of Afghanistan who face difficulties due to the prolonged conflicts of war, economic struggles, and instability of the new government,” he said in a statement.

He estimated that 1,000 people of Afghanistan will benefit from the centre monthly, especially the women, the orphans, the needy families, and the victims of the Afghanistan war.

Syahrir who is on a humanitarian mission in Kabul since end of Sept said GPM and MVM would also like to invite any NGO keen to assist the people of Afghanistan to come forward to plan, coordinate and work together with the MHC.

“ MHC does not solely belong to GPM and MVM per se.

“Coordination and information of the needs throughout the 34 provinces in Afghanistan are essential to ensure the one who deserves the help will get it,” he said. -Bernama