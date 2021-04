PEKAN: Nextgreen Pulb & Paper Sdn Bhd (NGPP) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Pertubuhan Kami Anak Felda Malaysia (KAF) to supply main raw material for the manufacture of paper and pulp.

Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the collaboration enabled NGPP to appoint KAF as the agent for purchasing and selling empty fresh fruit bunches (FFB), as well as palm fronds from land schemes to a paper and pulp mill.

“This allows settlers to earn an additional income from (oil palm) waste that was previously only being dumped or used as fertiliser although technology has enabled it to be made into quality paper for export.

“This collaboration is expected to begin in July with KAF managing the sale of these materials, including the transportation aspect to facilitate the settlers,” he said.

Idris said this to reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony between NGPP managing director Datuk Lim Thiam Huat and KAF treasurer-general Datuk Amizar Abu Adam followed by a visit to the paper processing mill at the Green Technology Park (GTP) here today.

Also present was Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Amizar said KAF has the capability to manage the purchase of empty FFB and palm fronds as it is operating in all 317 land schemes with 115 of them located in Pahang.

NGPP plant is owned by Bursa Malaysia-listed NextGreen Global Bhd, the developer of the 165-hectare GTP, which is located in the vicinity of several land schemes, including Felda Chini and Felda Lepar in Kuantan.

The mill used Preconditioning Refiner Chemical-Recycle Bleached Mechanised Pulp (PRC-RBMP) technology to produce pulp and paper for printing purposes, tissue paper and packaging that are more environmentally friendly as it does not involve cutting down trees. — Bernama