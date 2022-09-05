Ni Hsin eyes 30% revenue contribution from F&B in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Ni Hsin Group Bhd is eyeing a 30% revenue contribution from its food and beverage (F&B) division in 2023, driven by its cafe business, according to substantial shareholder Khoo Chee Kong.

Khoo, who holds a 19.16% stake in the group as at March 31, 2022, is also the managing director of major subsidiaries in the group, including Ni Hsin Food & Beverages Sdn Bhd (NHFB) and its wholly owned Blackbixon Sdn Bhd.

“We started the BlackBixon Café on July 28, 2022. We envisage that after expanding a few more outlets, it will contribute quite significantly to the group, depending on how fast we expand,” he told SunBiz at the cafe’s preview recently.

The flagship BlackBixon Café in Jalan Inai, Off Jalan Imbi here will see its official opening tomorrow. Khoo revealed that it was set up with an investment of close to RM2 million. The cafe serves freshly brewed coffee, delectable Danish pastries, burgers and pastas.

Khoo said it is targeting to open three cafes next year, comprising an outlet in Genting Highlands and two outlets in neighbourhoods such as Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Bangsar, Damansara Heights, Subang, depending on the availability of location. Each outlet is estimated to cost RM1-2 million, subject to location and size.

“We have NHFB, a central kitchen producing coffee and patties ... it’s a supply chain to our outlets and coffee capsule (business). We aim to diversify into other products. Later on when this is proven, we will manufacture (burger) patties for other players. We’re already making patties for our own outlets and we plan to sell to others in the future. That’s how we grow our F&B division. Even (for) our pastry right now, we opened a baking section ... we’re doing it in-house and we will sell it to other cafes. That’s how we grow,” explained Khoo.

He said F&B is a recurring business for the Ni Hsin group where F&B is deemed essential as every one eats and drinks.

“If the business model is right, the product is right, you can expand without limitations. In this case for F&B, if you do it right, and you have a good location, whatever you sell also you can make money,” enthused Khoo.

BlackBixon Sdn Bhd is involved in the direct sales business in home appliances, F&B products and energy drinks. Khoo said BlackBixon started with selling coffee machines and coffee capsules. It is now focusing on the cafe business and approaching hotels to place its coffee machines there and to sell the coffee capsules.

“We manufacture our own coffee capsules. Currently we’re selling coffee capsules via direct selling, as well as to corporates. We place our coffee machines at the hotel and you can use it (together with the coffee capsules) in hotel rooms.”

The bulk of Ni Hsin’s revenue still comes from its core businesses of cookware and stainless steel products. For the first six months ended June 30, 2022, Ni Hsin’s cookware division saw a revenue of RM5.47 million, while its stainless steel products division raked in a revenue of RM8.74 million. The F&B division’s revenue was RM380,000 as it only commenced business in the second quarter of the last financial year and restrictions on physical activities and movements imposed during the pandemic had adversely affected the marketing and sales efforts.