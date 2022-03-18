Nickel chaos continues, LME widens price limits to 12% today

LONDON: The London Metal Exchange's (LME) benchmark nickel contract slumped to its daily limit for the second day in a row yesterday and traders said it would probably continue to slide until it reached parity with the price of the metal in China.

As on Wednesday, the exchange's electronic system LMEselect was hit by technical glitches yesterday with some traders unable to enter nickel orders ahead of the open at 0800 GMT. To iron out the disruption, electronic trading started at 0845 GMT instead.

“This is unreal,” said one metals trader, questioning how the LME could allow trading to be disrupted so badly for two consecutive days.

The LME suspended nickel trading on Tuesday last week after prices spiked by more than 50% to over US$100,000 (RM419,350) a tonne and it resumed trading on Wednesday with an adjusted starting price of under US$48,000 and a limited trading range of 5% on either side.

Three-month nickel fell 5% on Wednesday and, even though the LME widened the trading range to 8% for yesterday, it quickly dropped to its limit of US$41,495.

The LME widened its daily price limits for Friday to 12%. The limit down level today will be around US$36,910 a tonne.

For the second day running, the LME said there would be no official settlement price for nickel. The settlement price is determined during open outcry trading on the exchange floor, but nickel fell to its lower limit without any trades taking place.

The physical market, which is made up of end-users and producers, use LME settlement prices as a reference for their contracts to buy and sell nickel.

While LME nickel was suspended for a week, trading in the metal continued on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and prices there have fallen steadily to trade at around 219,440 yuan, or US$34,550 a tonne, yesterday.

“We suspect that there will be more limit-down sessions, until the market finds an equilibrium level,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said. “We will not know where they will stabilise until the limit down moves fully play out.”

Meir expects equilibrium when LME nickel prices reach the levels on the Shanghai exchange, after an adjustment for costs such as transport, insurance, import duty and other fees.

The disorderly market resumption left some traders questioning whether participants might look for alternative venues.

“We should probably expect one, possibly two more days of limit down,” a metals trader said. “Unless they widen the band to 15% to bring it in line with other metals, then tomorrow it may be all over.”

Many users of the LME nickel market agreed with its decision to suspend trading on March 8, when the massive buy orders created a disorderly market. Others disagreed.

“The LME shouldn’t have done it. It’s a market place for buyers and sellers of metal,” a metal trading source said. “If you’ve taken a position you are being squeezed on, then you have to grin and bear it. It’s not for the LME to bail you out.” – Reuters