Nicky Liow's personal assistant charged with money laundering, submitting false tax returns

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman who was linked to Nicky Gang is once again facing money laundering and tax-related offences after being charged at the Sessions Court here today.

Lim Kang Li, 31, who is fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee’s personal assistant, however, pleaded not guilty to all six charges.

She faced three charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 for her alleged direct involvement in transactions linked to proceeds from illegal activities totalling RM119,826.72.

Each charge is punishable with a maximum sentence of 15 years or a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification received or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The woman was also charged with two counts of submitting incorrect income tax returns by not declaring RM440,250 in income, which would be subjected to RM104,018.72 in taxes, for the assessment years 2017 and 2018.

The charges under the Income Tax Act 1967 provide for a maximum fine of RM10,000 and a special penalty of double the amount of unpaid taxes if found guilty.

Lim was also charged with failing to submit her tax returns for the assessment year 2019 without valid reasons and will face a maximum fine of RM20,000 or up to six months in jail or both if convicted.

She allegedly committed all the offences at the Inland Revenue Board branch at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 4, 2018, and May 16, 2020.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaluddin allowed the accused bail at RM20,000 with one surety for all charges and set Nov 8 for remention.

On April 9, Lim and 13 other individuals, including four Chinese nationals, were charged at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court for their alleged involvement in the Nicky Gang under Sections 130V(1) and 130W of the Penal Code.-Bernama