Nicol hopes Michelle Yeoh’s feat will inspire athletes to Laureus accolade

KUALA LUMPUR: National squash legend Datuk Nicol David hopes Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s historic win in the Best Actress category at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) will inspire Malaysian athletes to one day clinch the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 39-year-old said athletes need to have the vision to be the best in their sport if they hope to become the first Malaysian to join the likes of international stars Roger Federer, Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods and Serena Williams in capturing the coveted Laureus award.

Nicol, a record eight-time world champion, said there’s no shortcut for athletes to reach the pinnacle apart from working hard in their respective sports, coupled with encouragement and support from everyone.

“I was shortlisted once in 2014, but not in the final shortlist. That was one of my best years but, unfortunately, sometimes it depends on the sports also.

“Sometimes, recognition is given to (more well) known sports and (more well) known athletes. So, I hope our Malaysian athletes will go up and be known just like Michelle Yeoh,” she told reporters after the Little Legends docuseries special media screening, here, today.

Yeoh, 60, won the Best Actress category at the 95th Oscars for her role in the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ film on Sunday in Los Angeles, after beating four contenders - Cate Blanchett (for the movie Tar), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

In January, Yeoh became Malaysia's first-ever Golden Globe award winner when she took home the award for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture in Los Angeles, the United States for the same movie.

Meanwhile, the five-part docuseries on how Nicol’s post-retirement Little Legends initiative has impacted the community and the children to build stronger values and grow through the power of sports will be aired every Saturday from March 18 on Astro Arena (Ch 801) at 3 pm and Astro SuperSport (Ch 811) at 6 pm.

The first part will feature her journey into squash as a five-year-old in Penang before going on to become one of the giants of the sport.

“I was so fortunate to have achieved my dreams growing up and now I can’t find any better way than to share all the knowledge I gained from my mentors and coaches with the next generation. My dream is to have children who believe they can do anything they set their minds to,” she said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who joined the special screening, hoped the effort will inspire a new generation of youngsters to pursue their dreams in squash.

“The story of Nicol and her foundation is inspiring and uplifting. Nicol’s commitment to not only achieving greatness as a squash player but also supporting the development of grassroots through her organisation is paving the way for the future of Malaysian squash players,” she said. -Bernama