Nigeria: At least 37 killed in raid by bandits

KANO (Nigeria): At least 37 people were killed by bandits in two communities in the Kaura Local Government Area of northern Nigeria’s Kaduna State, an official confirmed.

“Bandits attacked the communities in my area and killed 37 people,“ Atuk Stephen, the political administrator of Kaura district, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Stephen said the attacks took place separately on Sunday night in the Malagum and Sokwong communities.

He said the bandits carried out the coordinated attacks between 11 pm and midnight.

“We are terribly shocked because they burnt about 100 houses after the attack when people were asleep”

“I visited the two scenes of the attack and I am tearful due to the bad situation perpetrated by the bandits,” he added.

According to Stephen, all of the houses in the Sokwong community were completely razed by the bandits and the entire area has been deserted

Police are yet to confirm the incident.-Bernama