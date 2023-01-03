Nigeria’s ruling party candidate Tinubu wins most votes in election: Results

LAGOS: Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the most votes in Nigeria’s presidential election, almost certainly securing him the helm of Africa’s most populous democracy, according to final results announced Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, must still confirm whether Tinubu secured 25 percent of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and capital, a benchmark he needs to reach in order to be confirmed president.

Tinubu, the candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) party, won 8.8 million votes against 6.9 million for opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and 6.1 million for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, according to the results.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians hoped Saturday’s vote would open the way to a leader able to tackle insecurity, ease economic malaise and manage poverty in their West African state.

The voting was mostly peaceful, but was troubled by long delays at many polling stations, while technical hitches disrupted the uploading of results to a central website, fuelling concerns over vote rigging.

PDP and Labour already called for the vote to be scrapped, and demanded a fresh election because of what they claimed was huge manipulation of votes. -AFP