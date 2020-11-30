Nigerian who allegedly killed step-grandson believed to have mental disorder

KUALA LUMPUR: A 42-year-old Nigerian who allegedly killed his four-year-old step-grandson by flinging him out of an apartment in Setapak on Sunday is believed to suffer from a mental disorder.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin (pix) said today that although the suspect did not have a clinical record for derangement, police learnt of this from his family and friends.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days for further investigations.

Saiful said the suspect’s 49-year-old wife, their eight-year-old son and his 25-year-old stepdaughter whom he had tried to rape are warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for their injuries.

He said police are waiting for a post mortem report on the child to ascertain the cause of his death.

Early on Sunday, the Nigerian who allegedly tried to rape his stepdaughter went amok when he was restrained by wife, his own child, four stepchildren and a step-grandson.

He assaulted the woman and the others and when they fled from their apartment on the third floor to seek help from neighbours and guards, the enraged foreigner grabbed the young child and threw him out of a window, killing the child instantly.

The suspect who was in the nude then jumped from the same window in a bid to escape but survived the fall.