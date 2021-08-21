Night lights in Putrajaya adds gaiety to National Month

PUTRAJAYA: When night begins to fall, beams of blue, yellow, red and white lights will brightly illuminate the famous landmarks here - the Perdana Putra building, Seri Wawasan Bridge, Seri Saujana Bridge and fountain at Putrajaya Lake.

This has been the colourful scenario at the four iconic locations in Putrajaya from 7 pm to midnight every day since last Aug 7, and will continue until Sept 16, a setting that not only adds gaiety, but also invokes the spirit of patriotism among dwellers in conjunction with the National Month before the country celebrates its 64th National Day this Aug 31.

A civil servant, Airene Alang, 35, said that with the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, there are constraints for Malaysians to show or express their patriotic spirit .

“But, by looking at the Perdana Putra building with lights of the colours of the Malaysian flag illuminating from it, it invokes the patriotic feeling to want to celebrate National Day,” he said when met by Bernama.

Airene, who resides at Precinct 18, said the events he would miss dearly at this coming National Day celebration would be the National Day parade.

“I’ll miss the colourful parade and airshow , especially on the formation by the fighter jets,” he added.

Siti Paridah Busairi, 34, said she was captivated by the colours of Jalur Gemilang that lit up the Seri Wawasan Bridge and it reminded her of the National Month.

“To some extent, the decorative lights of the colours of Jalur Gemilang invoke the spirit of patriotism to whoever watches its.

“We need to be grateful as Malaysian citizens because even though we are being tested with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still able to live in peace and harmony,” she added.

On the meaning of independence, Siti Paridah said the Covid-19 pandemic taught her to appreciate the freedom she had been enjoying.

“Prior to this, we take for granted the freedom to move around , like going shopping, spending time with family, hanging out with friends at restaurants and traveling to all interesting places in the country and abroad, and now, being confined for a long time at home made the meaning of freedom more meaningful to me,” she said.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain said the lighting of the colourful lights at the four iconic locations was made under the “Pencahayaan Malam Putrajaya”programme in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Apart from the four locations, several government and private buildings in Putrajaya are also illuminated with External to Festive Light (Warm White) and internal lighting (indoor lighting) to enliven the National Month celebration this year, he said.

According to him, 31 buildings including the Ministry of Federal Territories, Ministry of Finance, Palace of Justice, Ministry of Transport and Dorsett Hotel Putrajaya were illuminated with warm white light, while three buildings, namely Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC), Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister's Department in Precinct 3 are illuminated with internal lighting. -Bernama