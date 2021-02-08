Night market trader claims trial to raping stepdaughter

IPOH: A night market trader was charged in the Sessions Court, here, today on three counts of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, last year.

However, the 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to all charges that were read out to him before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

On the first and second counts, the man was charged with raping the victim, aged 13 during the incidents, on a Saturday in June and July last year, at 2.30 pm and 2 pm respectively, at a house in Kampung Banjar, Ayer Tawar, Manjung.

He was also charged with raping the victim on Dec 26, 2020, at about 3.30 pm at the same location.

The charges were framed under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of up to 30 years and with whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi.

The court allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety for all charges and set March 11 for mention pending chemical and medical reports. — Bernama