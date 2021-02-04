Night markets, barber shops, car wash centres can reopen tomorrow (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Night markets, barber shops/hairdressing saloons and car wash facilities are allowed to reopen tomorrow with adherence to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the extended Movement Control Order 2.0 (MCO 2.0), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister (Security Cluster) said the decision to allow them to reopen was taken after an evaluation of the risk and the number of Covid-19 clusters each of these businesses had given rise to.

“After discussions and noting that these businesses did not give rise to new clusters, the (National Security Council) meeting decided to allow them to reopen,” he told a press conference to give updates on the MCO 2.0 today.

Ismail, who is the Defence Minister, said night markets (pasar malam) are allowed to operate from 4 pm to 10 pm by adhering to the following SOPs:

* One metre distance between stalls.

* Different entry and exit routes.

* Strict control and monitoring by RELA (People’s Volunteer Corps) personnel.

He said barber shops/hairdressing saloons are allowed to operate up to 10 pm, but only hair cutting is allowed and not facial and other beauty services.

Their SOPs are for:

* Personnel to wear face shield and, better still, together with face mask.

* Personnel to wear an apron (one for every customer).

* Personnel to wear gloves (one set for every customer).

* Scissors and combs to be washed in hot water.

He said car wash centres are allowed to operate up to 10 pm.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Youth and Sports Ministry had provided proposals and SOPs to allow sports and recreational activities such as outdoor sports and gyms in neighbourhoods and activities that do not allow contact as well as spectators.

The ministry had also proposed a quarantine-based approach in the training SOPs for athletes as well as SOPs for high-impact sports tournaments such as the football league, hockey league and takraw league according to the Sports Bubble, he said.

Ismail said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had proposed the reopening of several retail sectors.

“We scrutinised every proposal of the two ministries. We will look into the matter and obtain the view of the Health Ministry and it will undertake an evaluation of the risk and determine the new clusters, if any, arising from these activities.

“If the Health Ministry feels that the risk is not high and the data shows that there are no new clusters, it is possible that we will approve the reopening of these activities,” he said. — Bernama