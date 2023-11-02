NIISe contract probe: Don't jump the gun and wait for report, Anwar tells Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin must not be too hasty in claiming that investigations over allegations that he was involved in the awarding of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) contract to a company linked to his son-in-law while he was prime minister were malicious, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

The prime minister said Muhyiddin should not be overplaying the matter if the claims were untrue, and instead wait for the report from the authorities.

Anwar, however, said serious matters such as this should serve as a reminder to any minister not to use their positions for personal interests.

“The reasons (for the investigations) is to stop anyone, from now on, whether the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister or ministers, to assume that it is the place to enrichen family members.

“Malicious or not, wait for the report... as to how far he is involved, I do not know but investigations are ongoing,” he said.

He was met by reporters after launching the Housewives Social Security Scheme and MyFutureJobs Carnival 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

The prime minister was responding to Muhyiddin’s statement two days ago, denying that he was involved in the awarding of the NIISe contract to IRIS Corporation Berhad linked to his son-in-law.

In the statement, the former prime minister, who was referring to the allegations published by a news portal on Feb 8, described them as malicious and slanderous deliberately designed to tarnish his and his family’s dignity.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman went on to say that none of his family members has a stake in IRIS Corporation Berhad, either as company directors or shareholders.

Separately, on claims that the acquisition of the Covid-19 vaccine during the Perikatan Nasional administration was done without the agreement of the Attorney-General, Anwar said this was based on information he received from the Health Ministry (MoH).

He said the details were then presented to the Cabinet before being passed on to investigating authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“It is now up to the investigating bodies, MACC and the others, no more my business. What I mentioned before was a statement prepared by the MoH and the Cabinet has taken note of it. The investigating bodies will then have to probe and verify the claims,” he said.

He was responding to the statement by former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who said that the vaccine procurement had been presented to the Cabinet.

On criticism towards the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz as Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, Anwar said this was not appropriate as the appointment was decided a year ago by the previous government.

He said the appointment took six months as the US had to endorse it and the current administration had to go ahead with it to prevent problems should that decision be overturned.

“So, there is no problem with criticism. But it would be good to take note of things. Ask and clarify first, and don’t just assume and criticise, but now people are upset as though we are responsible (for the appointment),” he said. -Bernama