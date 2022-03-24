Nine bills to be brought to next Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling for second and third reading of nine bills stated in the Order Paper of today’s Parliament sitting was postponed and will be brought to the next sitting.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin(pix), when submitting the motion for the postponement in accordance with Standing Order 62, said they included the National Foirestry (Amendment) Bill 2022, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021; Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021.

The others are the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Dissolution) Bill 2021, Poisons Bill 2022, Control of Padi and Rice (Amendment) Bill 2022, ) Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020 and the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The motion was seconded by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.-Bernama