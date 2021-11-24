Nine companies give commitment to green electricity tariff programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine leading corporate companies have stated their commitment to obtain electricity supply from renewable energy resources through the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme launched by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) yesterday.

KeTSA in a statement said the nine companies that have stated their commitment to subscribe to GET to obtain 31 per cent electricity supply from RE sources are CIMB Bank Berhad, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Gamuda Berhad, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad, MCIS Insurance Berhad, Opensys Malaysia Berhad and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad.

Under the GET programme, which will begin on Jan 1, 2022, domestic and industrial electricity consumers in Peninsular Malaysia can opt for renewable energy sources generated from hydropower and solar plants.-Bernama