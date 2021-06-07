Nine courier service workers compounded for not wearing face masks

ARAU: Nine courier service employees were compounded at business premises in Jejawi for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the Covid-19 outbreak by not wearing face masks.

Arau district police chief Supt Nanda Maarof confirmed the incident that went viral on social media, adding an SOP compliance team from Arau district police headquarters conducted an inspection on the premises at 1.30 today.

“The inspection revealed that nine out of 40 workers were not wearing face masks,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the workers aged between 20 and 30 years were slapped with an RM1,500 compound issued under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations Act 2021. — Bernama