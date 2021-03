SHAH ALAM: Nine female illegal immigrants were arrested on suspicion of offering sexual services at three massage parlours in Subang and Klang yesterday, said Selangor Immigration Department director Mohamad Shukri Nawi.

He said the suspects, comprising three Indonesians, five Thais and one Vietnamese aged between 23 and 43, were among 22 people screened at the premises under the Op Gegar which began at 9 pm.

“Initial investigations found that these outlets were conducting immoral activities by offering body massage and sex service packages to their customers,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Shukri said some of the suspects and customers tried to escape but failed.

“The raiding team also had to force open the metal and magnetic grille door of the premises, as the people inside refused to allow the officers in,” he added.

He said the suspects would be remanded for 14 days for investigation. — Bernama