Nine individuals detained under Sosma over alleged smuggling of Filipino migrants

TAWAU: Police have confirmed that nine individuals including Immigration Department officers being investigated in connection to to an alleged syndicate smuggling illegal Filipino migrants into Peninsular Malaysia, have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma)

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the nine individuals comprise four men and five women. They were arrested today, less than five hours after being released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on bail.

He did not reveal the number of Immigration Department officers who were arrested.

“They have been arrested to assist in our investigations under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) 2007.

“The arrests were made at 1.50 pm at the Wisma Persekutuan Tawau Sabah Building,“ he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Earlier today in the Magistrates Court, the MACC applied for the 10 individuals who were remanded following an investigation into the migrant smuggling syndicate to be released.

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus accepted the application and ordered the release of the 10 detainees on MACC bail under Section 49(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Previously, five Immigration officers and four civilians aged between 30 and 55 suspected of being smuggling agents for illegal Filipino immigrants were remanded for six days beginning March 25.

Another Immigration Department officer aged 30 was also remanded for six days beginning yesterday. -Bernama