Nine M’sian brands among winners in 2021 World Branding Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14th edition of the World Branding Awards saw over 500 brands from more than 60 countries named ‘Brand of the Year’ and welcomed more than 100 guests from around the world to connect remotely and celebrate their achievements at the World Branding Forum’s first virtual ceremony.

Spotify, Zoom, Yakult, NetFlix, Amazon, CoCo, The Lego Group, Neutrogena, Nescafé, Nike, Heinz, L’Oréal, Starbucks, Beijing Tong Ren Tang, Google, Schwarzkopf and Visa are among the world’s best brands announced as Global Winners in the first online ceremony at Kensington Palace, London.

Winners from Malaysia include Mr DIY (Regional Tier award), Aeon, Getha, Unifi, Munchy’s, Tenaga Nasional, Secret Recipe, Boh and Spritzer. Other National Tier winners include Telstra (Australia), Carrefour (France), Airland (Hong Kong), Sparco (Italy), Bangkok Bank (Thailand), Sinarmas Land (Indonesia) and ToastBox (Singapore), to name a few.

Just 12 brands were selected to receive the Regional Tier award this year including Farmhouse, H&M, Mr DIY, De’Longhi and Pandora – a feat only a select few could attain through the Forum’s unique nomination, judging and evaluation process, which requires 70% consumer participation to find the public’s favourite brand.

“2021 was extremely difficult for businesses worldwide. Covid-19 forced many brands to adapt to a new normal, and the Awards celebrate the efforts these businesses have put into their branding and marketing.

“Each winner has won the love and trust of their consumers and the awards are a testament to it,” said Richard Rowles, chairman of the World Branding Forum in a statement.

Over 1.3 million consumer votes have been received since the inception of the awards and, this year, more than 345,000 consumers participated in the nomination process globally.

On average, there are only seven winning brands in each country, just proving that winning a World Branding Award is indeed a remarkable achievement. The Forum plans to return to Kensington Palace next year. – Bernama