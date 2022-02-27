Nine Malaysians, two dependents safely arrived in Poland: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians together with two of their dependents and a Singaporean have been evacuated from Kyiv in Ukraine and have arrived safely in Poland early today, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the convoy, led by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Malaysian Embassy in Ukraine Fadhilah Daud, was received by two officials from the Malaysian Embassy in Poland and is now heading to the country’s capital.

“They are heading to Warsaw at the moment and are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur soon,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra tweeted that the convoy safely arrived at Korczowa-Krakovets border of Ukraine and Poland at 5.45 am Malaysian time (Feb 26, 10.45 pm local time).

“Wisma Putra is in constant contact with officials of the embassies on their location, safety as well as of the accompanying convoy,“ it said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Embassy of Malaysia in Kyiv was currently undertaking evacuation of the remaining Malaysian nationals from the country.

He said 13 Malaysians had already left Ukraine in the past weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine.

Following that, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Ukraine has also announced the closure of its airspace for public use, due to the ‘high risk’ to civil aviation.-Bernama