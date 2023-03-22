Nine mosques, 42 suraus in Segambut constituency get Ramadan aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine mosques and 42 suraus in the Segambut parliamentary constituency today received government contributions totalling RM129,000 for their Ramadan programmes.

The contributions were handed over by Segambut Member of Parliament (MP) Hannah Yeoh to representatives of the mosques and suraus, with RM5,000 for each mosque and RM2,000 for each surau.

Yeoh, who is Youth and Sports Minister, said the contributions were to help them organise programmes in conjunction with Ramadan, which is expected to start tomorrow.

“This is part of the federal government’s allocation for MPs to organise programmes but I am focusing on programmes in mosques and suraus. We have topped up to ensure they get additional financial aid for the Ramadan celebration.

“We make sure that this year the money reaches them before the start of Ramadan so that they (mosques and suraus) can plan how to use these funds,” she said at the aid presentation ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Segambut branch office here.

She also handed over boxes of dates to representatives of the mosques and suraus, including Masjid Al-Firdaus, Masjid Al-Imam Al-Ghazali, Masjid Al-Qurtubi, Madrasah Bustanul Ulum and Surau Al-Hidayah. -Bernama