Nine Perak PN reps to give half of three months' salaries to Covid-19 fund

IPOH: Nine state assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS in Perak have agreed to donate 50 per cent of their salaries for three months to the Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

Perak Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the salary deduction would be from this month until August.

“This move proves the concern of Perak Perikatan Nasional state assemblymen over the people’s plight due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the agreement was in response to a call from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for leaders to feel for the people in the midst of the pandemic.

The state assemblymen from Bersatu are Ahmad Faizal (Chenderiang), Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik), Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahari (Kuala Kurau), Paul Yong Choo Kiong (Tronoh) and A. Sivasubramaniam (Buntong), while those from PAS are Razman Zakaria (Semanggol), Mohd Akmal Kamarudin (Selama) and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the 10 state executive councillors had agreed to contribute three months of their salaries to the Covid-19 fund. -Bernama