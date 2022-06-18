Nine pilgrims killed, 40 injured in bus crash in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Nine people have been killed and 40 more injured in an accident with a bus with pilgrims in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, reported Sputnik, quoting the regional civil defence service.

“As a result of the accident, 40 people were injured and, unfortunately, nine people died,“ the service said on its Twitter page.

According to local media, pilgrims were heading for the Christ Church in the municipality of Tila, the holy place for local worshipers.

The driver reportedly lost control over the bus, which caused the accident.-Bernama