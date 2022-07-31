Nine policemen held in extortion probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine policemen were arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation into an alleged extortion case involving a businessman, believed to be related to a drugs issue, in Gombak recently.

Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk S. Sasikala Devi, said that all the policemen, of the rank of constable up to sub-inspector, were arrested at about 11 am at the Gombak district police headquarters.

She said the arrest followed a report received from the 32-year-old businessman on July 26.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 384 of the Penal Code in addition to the disciplinary investigation which will be carried out,” she said when contacted yesterday.

She said follow-up action against all policemen concerned will also be carried out by Bukit Aman.

The initial check also found that the complainant had a past record related to drugs, she said.-Bernama